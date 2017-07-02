China to develop anti-drone tech in country’s first dedicated research base

China's first research base dedicated to clamping down on illegal drone flying was founded in Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday to encourage the development of anti-drone technology and enhance aviation safety, news site chinanews.com reported on Sunday.



The base was jointly established by 20 organizations - mostly research institutions and drone manufacturers - including the Academician Drone Lab. The base, located in Chengdu, will work under the direction of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.



Several drone manufacturers participated in the base's opening ceremony, inviting their customers who have registered as drone pilots to sign a written pledge which says they will fight illegal drone flying.



"The aim of setting up the base is to attract more people to engage in the business of countering drones, to co-research and develop technological products, to clear the skies of illegal drones and safeguard order together," Jing Xiaoping, a representative of the Academician Drone Lab, was quoted by chinanews.com as saying.



At present drones are countered by electromagnetic interference, sonic interference and physical destruction, which all boast their own advantages and deficiencies, Jing told ceremony attendees.



The base will also conduct training activities, providing talents to the drone industry to help it develop, chinanews.com reported.



Official data shows that the number of cases of drones disrupting the normal operations of civil airports has risen, from just four cases in 2015 to 23 incidents last year.



China implemented the real-name registration of all drones weighing over 250 grams on June 1.



