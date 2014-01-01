Stray dog steals hearts at classical concert in Turkey

It was the sort of moment fans of classical music live for, an international orchestra playing a great masterpiece at full pelt.



Until an unexpected guest star arrived - a stray, and rather lovable, dog.



At the outdoor performance of Felix Mendelssohn's Fourth Symphony in Turkey, the audience was raptly attentive as the Vienna Chamber Orchestra conducted by Ola Rudner tore through the 19th century German composer's effervescent score.



The music-loving canine, with the casual air of an experienced performer, ambled across the stage, at the remains of ancient Ephesus close to the Aegean city of Izmir, and stopped at the conductor's podium.



The dog stared at an adoring public - who by now had lost interest in anything else and burst into laughter and applause - before sitting down beside the first violinist.



Trying to suppress their laughter, the orchestra gamely played on as if the dog was a regular band member.



And like an experienced performer who has seen it all many times before, the dog settled down and stole the rest of the show with an unmistakable yawn.



The video of the concert this month at the International Izmir Festival has gone viral in Turkey.



"Cutest moment in classical music," wrote star Turkish classical pianist Fazil Say who was in attendance after performing a Mozart piano concerto before the symphony.



"The most adorable classical music fan. Audience and the orchestra welcome the special guest," he wrote on his Facebook page.



AFP





