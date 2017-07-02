Meng Yongli says Baoding Rongda to quit league

Meng Yongli, the president of Baoding Rongda Football Club, said his team will quit the Chinese second-tier League, at an after match press conference Saturday, as they are "too amateur for China's professional football."



Meng made the surprise announcement following a frustrating 2-2 draw with Wuhan Zall Football Club on Saturday, China News Service reported.



Baoding Rongda was one goal up in the match against Wuhan Zall, but the referee decided to extend the match with an unusually long seven minutes of overtime. The referee then gave a penalty to Wuhan Zall, which led to a come-back goal for the away team, and a tie.



Baoding Rongda ranked bottom in the league before the match.



"Who would have predicted this? We want justice and fairness. We don't want to change the result, it is unchangeable. We quit to send a warning message to the China football authorities," said the president at the conference, according to China News Service.



The Chinese Football Association issued a notice on Sina Weibo, saying that a special investigation team had been established, as requested by Baoding Rongda.



China News Service

