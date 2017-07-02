Visitors seek pain relief on way to Temple of Heaven

Danbi Bridge in Beijing's Temple of Heaven Park has become a physiotherapy couch, with tourists lying on it during the scorching summer days.



Many believe that the 360-meter-long and 30-meter-wide bridge, the walkway connecting the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests to the Circular Mound Altar, can cure aches and pains, and that it is more effective than acupuncture, according to Pear Video, an online platform that produces short videos.



Some women prefer to lie on the white marble bridge face down, believing it can cure gynecological problems.



Park management authorities said that tourists have long believed in the healing properties of the bridge, but this year they plan to step up efforts to curb such behavior to prevent damage to the cultural relic.



They vow to work within the law, and not simply force tourists to quit the habit.



Global Times





