Performers attend dance celebration in Tallinn, Estonia

A girl in traditional folk costume performs during the dance celebration of the Song and Dance Celebration in Tallinn, Estonia, July 1, 2017. About 8,000 performers attended the dance celebration on June 30 and July 1, to be followed by the song celebration on July 2. Photo:Xinhua

