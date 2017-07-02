8 dead, 35 injured in gas pipeline explosion in SW China

At least eight people died and another 35 were injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday, local authorities said.



The explosion occurred at around 10 a.m. in the town of Shazi, Qinglong County. The injured, including four in critical condition, have been sent to hospital for treatment, according to rescuers.



Days of heavy rain triggered a landslide, which crushed the pipeline operated by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and caused gas leak and ensuing blast, according to the preliminary investigation.



The fire caused by the explosion was put out and residents nearby were evacuated, while further investigation continues, said the rescuers.

