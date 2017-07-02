Six killed, 24 injured as van catches fire in Pakistan

At least six people were killed and 24 other injured when a passenger van caught fire in Pakistan's central district of Multan on Sunday, rescue officials said.



An official from the rescue team said they have shifted six bodies and 24 injured people from the site to Nishtar Hospital in Multan, a district in the country's eastern Punjab province.



The official said the death toll might further rise as at least three of the injured are in critical condition.



Punjab Highway Patrolling Police said the accident happened when a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder used as a power source of the vehicle suddenly burst into flames.



In Pakistan, many vehicles are equipped with gas cylinders as power sources. Traffic accidents caused by vehicle gas cylinders due to their poor quality are frequently reported in the country.

