Figuratively Speaking

598 million



The expected number of rail transport passengers during the 62-day summer travel peak, which started on Saturday, news site chinanews.com reported.



3.62 trillion yuan



The total revenue generated by 126 domestic real estate companies in the first half of 2017, financial news site nbd.com.cn reported on Saturday.



2 million yuan



The highest loan that startups based in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region could apply for, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.



247



The number of companies that have filed for an IPO in the first half of 2017, raising funds valued at 125.4 billion yuan, up 342.3 percent year-on-year.



37%



The year-on-year decline by developing countries in terms of investment commitment in infrastructure projects with private participation in 2016.

