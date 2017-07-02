Makingheadlines

President Xi's state visit



Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to Russia and Germany from Monday to Thursday, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.



Xi was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel. He will also attend the 12th Group of 20 (G20) summit from Friday to Saturday in Hamburg, Germany.

Caixin PMI for June



The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) for June, a gauge of factory activity, will be announced on Monday.



The index fell to 49.6 in May, and the reading below 50 indicates a contraction in manufacturing.



Compared with the official PMI, the Caixin/Markit survey tends to focus more on small- and mid-sized manufacturers.

June forex reserve data



China's central bank is scheduled to release the foreign exchange reserve level in June on Friday.



The forex reserve rose in May for a fourth consecutive month and by more than markets had expected, Reuters reported on June 7. It rose $24 billion in May to $3.054 trillion, compared with an increase of $21 billion in April.



