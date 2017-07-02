High-speed trains connect Beijing with Xiongan

Starting on Thursday, high-speed trains connecting Beijing to Xiongan New Area
in North China's Hebei Province will be put into use for the first time, the Xinhua News Agency reported over the weekend, citing an employee at China Railway Corporation (CRC).
Two high-speed passenger trains will travel 80 minutes between Beijing South Station and Baoding Station in Hebei, making different stops at Bazhou West Station, Baigou Station, Baiyangdian Station and Xushui Station, the report said.
The opening of the route will shorten the travel time between the newly-established economic zone and Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province and Beijing, boosting economic and trade connections between those areas, the employee from CRC was quoted as saying in the report.
It is also a demonstration that CRC is carrying out the central government's strategy of the coordinate development of Beijing, North China's Tianjian Municipality and Hebei and supporting the development of Xiongan New Area, said the employee. Tickets were available starting Sunday.
Authorities at the new economic zone are also launching a new generation of the Internet of Things (IoT) network jointly with domestic carrier China Telecom, the Hebei Daily reported over the weekend.
Pilot sites for smart parking points, smart well lids and intelligent streetlights that are based on IoT technology have been constructed and put into use in Xiongan, according to the report. China announced the plan to establish Xiongan New Area in April.