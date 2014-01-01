More fines in H1

China's securities regulator has handed out more fines in the first half of this year to punish market violations amid tightened financial supervision.



In the first six months of 2017, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has issued fines totaling 6.36 billion yuan (about $938.8 million), up 149 percent year-on-year, the regulator said on its website.



A total of 30 people were suspended from the securities businesses in the first half, almost on par with the number of the whole year of 2016, the regulator said.

