AI, big data to help with Party building

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data will be used to assist in Party building in Southwest China's Sichuan Province on a new platform, a move experts said could help Party members be more responsive to people's needs.



"Smart Red Cloud," an existing project developed to combine digital information with smart Party building, will be updated after a cooperation agreement is signed between the Party School of Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Sichuan Administration Institute and the Sichuan-based University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC), the Beijing-based Science and Technology Daily reported Thursday.



"We will connect Party members to the Internet and build Party organizations in the cloud, so we can assist in the informationization, digitalization and intelligentalization of Party building and organization development in data space," said Lu Chuan, a chief at the Chengdu research school under the UESTC.



According to the Science and Technology Daily, Smart Red Cloud will first collect Party members' basic information, such as their activities and comments during discussions; then the system will make an "image" of each Party member with its unique data analysis engine; lastly the content will be sent to users to help grass-roots Party organizations with education work.



Smart Red Cloud will form accurate data by collecting data on the practice and participation conditions of Party building work, and by using AI to judge and forecast, Lu noted.



"In the digital era, it's not only politics, economy and culture that should adopt new technology - Party building should too, otherwise Party building work will lag behind," said Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Committee.



"Taking on board these new trends is a positive development for Party building work, however, using new technologies should avoid formalism and not let people forget why the system was designed, which is to remind Party members to serve the people," Su noted.



"Using big data and AI can only assist and become a platform with multiple tools and forms. It can't replace traditional Party building work," Lu added.



Smart Red Cloud was originally developed in 2012 and based on the Cloud Data-driven Organization theory by Yang Xiaobo, the deputy dean of UESTC, Science and Technology Daily reported.



Currently, Smart Red Cloud serves more than 2 million Party members and 30 Party organizations in the country.



However, an employee from the Party School of CPC Sichuan Committee said that he did not know about the system.