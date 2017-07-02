Official dies as heavy rain, flooding batters Hunan

A local political advisor in Xiangxiang, Central China's Hunan Province, was confirmed dead on Sunday after heavy rain hit the province last week.



The body of Liu Hequn, vice chairman of the Xiangxiang Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was found in Taofeng village, according to the city's publicity office, news site chinanews.com reported Sunday.



Liu was driving with his wife when the couple's car was swept away on Saturday. Liu's wife was rescued by local villagers.



Hunan has been battered by torrential rain since last week. The water level at the Xiangjiang River's Changsha hydrological station stood at 39.21 meters at 6:30 am on Sunday, exceeding the historic high of 39.18 meters during the severe floods of 1998, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday. Water levels in Dongting Lake and several other major rivers in Hunan have risen above warning levels, deteriorating the flood control situation.



Eight other people were confirmed dead Saturday, and the flooding has affected more than 4 million people, the provincial civil affairs office announced on Sunday.



The heavy rain started on June 22 and the ensuing flooding has forced 311,300 people to flee their homes, damaged 295,160 hectares of crops and destroyed 6,369 houses, Xinhua reported on Sunday.



The water level is still expected to rise as heavy rain is forecast for upstream regions in the next few days.



In neighboring Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, flooding disrupted railway services with 45 trains canceled, returned to their origin or detoured.





