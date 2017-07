(From left) Portugal's Pepe, Mexico's Rafael Marquez, Mexico's Oribe Peralta and Portugal's Luis Neto struggle for the ball in their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup third-place playoff on Sunday in Moscow, Russia. Neto bundled into his own net to hand Mexico a 54th-minute lead, but Pepe stabbed home a stoppage-time equalizer to force an extra 30 minutes. Portugal's Adrien Silva scored the winner in the 104th. Photo: CFP