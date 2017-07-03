Blatter to visit 2018 WC

Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter will travel to Russia when the country hosts the soccer World Cup in 2018, he told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick.



Blatter is currently serving a six-year ban from all soccer-­related duties imposed by FIFA's ethics committee after a corruption scandal at the Zurich-based body and has said he has been advised by lawyers not to travel abroad amid international probes.



"Yes, definitely,"said Blatter when asked if he would go to Russia for the tournament next year. "[Russian President] Vladimir Putin has invited me."



"I may only not be used as a referee, but everything else is possible," the 81-year-old added.

