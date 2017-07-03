Heavy rain leaves 7 dead, 3 missing in Guangxi

Continuous torrential rain since Saturday caused seven fatalities and left three missing in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Sunday.



The rainstorms hit 28 counties across Guangxi, affecting at least 270,000 people and forcing the evacuation of more than 23,000 people, the regional department of civil affairs said.



More than 6,100 houses were destroyed and thousands of hectares of crops were damaged.



The downpour caused direct economic losses estimated at 300 million yuan (44 million US dollars).

