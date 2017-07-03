Guangzhou Evergrande suffer second loss of the season

Yu Hanchao broke the deadlock for the visiting Guangzhou Evergrande in the 38th minute with Alan's assist, while Tianjin Quanjian FC equalized through Sun Ke's header.



The whole match turned out to be a dramatic scoreline as both teams contributed seven goals in total.



Alexandre Pato's goal and Wang Yongpo's penalty kick increased the leading advantage for Tianjin Quanjian, which made Paulinho's two goals useless.



The loss stopped Guangzhou Evergrande's 10-game winning streak and their leading advantage was narrowed to just one point as their closest rivals Shanghai SIPG triumphed on Saturday.



Elsewhere on Sunday, Yanbian beat Guizhou Hengfeng 2-1, which left last season's runners-up Jiangsu Suning on the bottom of the CSL table.

