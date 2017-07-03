O’Brien escapes ban

British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien avoided a ban on Sunday for an alleged strike during the second Test against New Zealand, meaning he is free to play Saturday's decisive third game.



In a major boost for the Lions, a judicial panel cleared O'Brien over the alleged strike on Waisake Naholo, which the citing commissioner had said "met the threshold for a red card."



O'Brien will be a key man as the Lions' bid to win their first series in New Zealand since 1971, as shown when he completed a brilliant running try in the tourists' first-Test defeat in Auckland.





