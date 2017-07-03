Pakistan plays significant role in peace, stability in Afghanistan: McCain

Chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee John McCain said on Sunday that Pakistan plays a significant role in the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan.



"Peace and stability in Afghanistan is not possible without Pakistan's help," Senator John McCain told state-run Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) during his visit to Islamabad.



A five-member US delegation, headed by McCain, held talks with a Pakistani delegation led by the country's foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz in Islamabad, said Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria.



The US delegation has arrived in Islamabad at a time when relations between Pakistan and the Trump administration are under pressure.



Pakistan angrily reacted to the US decision to include a Kashmiri leader Syed Salahuddin in the list of foreign terrorists.



Pakistan was also upset at the recent US arms deal with India signed during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington.



McCain said the Kashmir issue should be resolved in a peaceful way through negotiation.



"The US wants to see an end to violence in Kashmir," he said, adding the US will continue its policy regarding Kashmir issue and no change has been made in this regard.



According to local media reports, the US delegation and the Pakistani foreign affairs adviser exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest and overall situation in the region.

