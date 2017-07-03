Qinghai-Tibet Railway prepares for summer travel peak

As the summer travel season begins, railway authorities on China's Qinghai-Tibet Plateau are taking multiple measures to prepare for the annual tourist peak.



An extra daily service has been added in both directions between Xining and Lhasa, bringing the number of trains between the two cities to eight in each direction.



Traversing an elevation of over 3,000 meters, the Qinghai-Tibet Railway has been equipped with onboard doctors and emergency medicine kits. During the section from Golmud to Lhasa, passengers will be provided with oxygen.



Xining railway authorities have also added hundreds of potted plants on the train to help ease the symptoms of altitude sickness.



Known as the "Sky Road," the Qinghai-Tibet Railway passes a number of tourist sights en route, which the train staff can introduce to passengers in Chinese, Tibetan, and English.



The summer travel season covers July and August, with passenger numbers expected to peak in late July and early August.

