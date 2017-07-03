Foreign ministry slams US destroyer for sailing close to South China Sea island

China’s foreign ministry denounced US destroyer USS Stethem for sailing close to an island in the South China Sea on Sunday.



The warship passed less than 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers) from an island in the Xisha Islands archipelago.



China dispatched warships and fighter jets to warn off the US ship, according to remarks from foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang posted on the ministry’s website late Sunday.



The Xisha Islands are China’s inherent territory and Chinese law makes clear the provisions concerning the entry of foreign warships into China’s territorial waters, Lu said.



The US has once again intruded into China’s territorial waters under the banner of “freedom of navigation,” violating Chinese laws and China’s sovereignty, he said.



China strongly urges the US side to immediately halt such provocative actions that seriously violate China's sovereignty and threaten China’s security. China will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and security, Lu said.

