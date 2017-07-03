Kittel takes 2nd stage

German Marcel Kittel broke down in tears after winning his 10th Tour de France stage in Liege on Sunday.



Reigning champion Chris Froome suffered a scare on the 203.5-kilometer second stage from Dusseldorf, crashing 30 kilometers from the end but he got up to finish safely in the peloton, alongside race leader Geraint Thomas.



Frenchman Arnaud Demare was second and German Andre Greipel third in the bunch sprint, with Briton Mark Cavendish fourth as he challenged for a 31st stage win.



Thomas seemed unscathed and maintained his 5-second lead over Swiss Stefan Kung, although Kittel is now up to third overall at 6 seconds after taking a 10-second time bonus.





