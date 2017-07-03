Neuville wins in Poland

Thierry Neuville cranked up the pressure on four-time defending world rally champion Sebastien Ogier by charging to a third win of the season in Poland.

The Belgian entered Sunday with a 3.1-second lead over Ott Tanak, but the Estonian's hopes evaporated on the penultimate stage as he was forced to abandon the rally after slamming into a bank.

Neuville won the final two stages to finish 1 minute 23.9 seconds clear of fellow Hyundai driver Hayden Paddon of New Zealand.

Ogier took third.

Neuville trails Ogier by just 11 points with five races left on the calendar.



