Merkel stresses sustainable growth ahead of G20 summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has emphasized sustainable growth ahead of the G20
summit in Hamburg this week.
In her video podcast released on Sunday, Merkel said the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg is not just about growth, but about sustainable growth, adding that it's about making a "win-win" situation for everyone.
Leaders of G20 members will meet in Hamburg on July 7 to 8, with major issues to be focused ranging from global economic growth, trade, the spread of digital technology to climate policy, migration issues, health, Africa and others.
"We need the climate protection agreement, open markets and improved trade agreements in which consumer protection, social and environmental standards are upheld," the German chancellor said.