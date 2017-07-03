Albanian PM calls on citizens to make proposals for co-governance platform

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Sunday that he was about to launch a 30-day tour across the country to listen to citizens proposals for the new governing platform.



After hearing the opinions and concerns of the citizens for the government and the institutions, the working group will draft a report to put an end to the "power benefits sharing" policy, a press statement of PM's cabinet said.



Few days ago, Rama also made a call to citizens, asking them to write to him online all their concerns, problems, issues that needed a solution as well as information on services that the state offices provide for the public civil servants performance, etc.



All information will be gathered through the webpage or the online pages in every region.



According to Rama, when the co-governance platform with the people of Albania is ready, together with the new government, a special section of it will be available to every citizen.



It will draw the attention of the government to the work in the Civil Service countrywide or sound the alarm in government when there are concrete cases of abuse office or unworthy conduct of civil servants, Rama said in a post on social networks Sunday.



Rama's Socialist Party is about to govern alone in the next four years after securing 74 seats in country's 140-seat Parliament.

