Supreme People's Procuratorate strengthens judicial accountability

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has released a guideline that aims to improve prosecutors' judicial accountability.



According to the guideline, cases are allocated to prosecutors by the principle of random distribution. All processes involved in handling a case should be completed in only one application system.



The case management department should record and supervise the entire process of dealing with a case, and assess the quality of case handling once it has been completed.



The guideline will take effect on Oct.1. This reform will strengthen accountability of prosecutors, according to an SPP official.

