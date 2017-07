US missile destroyer trespassing territorial waters "serious provocation": China

China said on Sunday that the US missile destroyer trespassing China's territorial waters off the Xisha Islands was "serious political and military provocation."



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in a statement released on Sunday night that China dispatched military vessels and fighter planes in response to warn off the US vessel.



Earlier Sunday, the missile destroyer USS Stethem trespassed China's territorial waters off the Xisha Islands.