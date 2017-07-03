6 killed as small plane crashed in Midwest US state of Wisconsin

Six people aboard a small airplane were killed in a crash in Midwest US state of Wisconsin on Saturday, local media ABC 7 reported.



Local authorities said the accident took place at 3:21 a.m. near northern Wisconsin city of Phillips. The plane was found near State Highway 111 and US Highway 8 in the town of Harmony.



ABC7 reported that the crash victims were all adults, and two of the victims were identified as Charles Tomlitz and Thomas Demauro from Illinois state.



Local authorities said the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.



National Transportation Safety Board(NTSB) investigators said there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about "local weather phenomenon." Soon after, the aircraft dropped off radar.



The NTSB, the Federal Aviation Administration and the sheriff's office are investigating the crash. Right now, they don't know what caused the crash, as the investigation is in the 'fact-finding' stage. The NTSB will be inspecting the wreckage as it lays in the field Sunday and likely Monday.



The plane was a Cessna 421 and investigators said the pilot was certified to fly it.

