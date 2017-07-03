8 wounded in shooting near Mosque in S France

2017/7/3

A shooting happened in front of a mosque in the southern French city of Avignon on Sunday night, leaving eight people wounded, local media reported.

The La Provence newspaper report on Monday cited a judicial source as saying that authorities are not considering the incident as a terrorist attack. Local police suspected the shooting was due to a dispute between young people.

Four people were wounded outside the mosque while a family of four in their apartment some 50 meters away took shrapnel, it was reported.

The newspaper report also quoted witnesses as saying the shooting began at around 10:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) on Sunday when one of the two gunmen with their faces covered fired shots around as worshippers were leaving the mosque. The two gunmen then fled the scene.



