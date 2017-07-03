Qatar given 48 hours to respond to demand of boycotting countries

Four Arab states accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism agreed Monday to a proposal by Kuwait to extend by 48 hours the deadline for Qatar's response to the demands list, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported.



With the deadline expiring at the end of Sunday, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt decided to give Doha an extension to respond positively to their demands after a request by the Kuwait, which is acting as mediator in the Gulf crisis.

