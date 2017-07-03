Sea of vervain in terraced fields in E China

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2017 shows the sea of vervain in terraced fields in Tangbu Village of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Vervain bloom in a valley of the village, forming a purple sea of flowers here and attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2017 shows the sea of vervain in terraced fields in Tangbu Village of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Vervain bloom in a valley of the village, forming a purple sea of flowers here and attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the sea of vervain in terraced fields in Tangbu Village of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 2, 2017. Vervain bloom in a valley of the village, forming a purple sea of flowers here and attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2017 shows the sea of vervain in terraced fields in Tangbu Village of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Vervain bloom in a valley of the village, forming a purple sea of flowers here and attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)