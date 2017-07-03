China treasury bond futures open higher Monday

China's five-year treasury bond futures opened higher on Monday, with the contract for settlement in September opening 0.046 percent higher at 98.01 yuan (about 14.45 US dollars).



The contract for settlement in December opened 0.01 percent higher at 98 yuan. The contract for settlement in March 2018 had no trading at opening.



The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price and set date. They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.



The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Sept. 6, 2013.



(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

