8 dead, 35 injured in gas pipeline explosion in SW China

The site of a gas pipeline explosion is seen in Qinglong, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 2, 2017. At least eight people died and another 35 were injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday, local authorities said. (Xinhua)At least eight people died and another 35 were injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday, local authorities said.