Highlights of Parintins Folklore Festival celebrations in Brazil

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/3 11:44:29

A woman performs during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 2, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

An actor of Caprichoso team performs during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 1, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

A parade float of Caprichoso team enters during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 1, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

Posted in: ARTS
