Chinese aircraft carrier formation conducts trans-regional training

A flotilla including aircraft carrier Liaoning has been undertaking trans-regional training since it set out from east China's Qingdao on June 25.



The naval formation includes destroyers Jinan and Yinchuan, frigate Yantai, and a squadron of J-15 fighter jets and helicopters.



This training mission, like previous ones, is expected to strengthen coordination among the vessels and improve the skills of crew and pilots in different marine regions.



The formation will visit Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in early July to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) being stationed in HKSAR, Liang Yang, spokesperson for the PLA Navy, said Sunday.



Officers and soldiers will attend various exchanges and activities with Hong Kong residents and the PLA Garrison in the HKSAR, and the warships will be open for the public to visit, Liang said.

