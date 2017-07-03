Australia's deputy PM confident of securing free trade deal with EU after Brexit

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce on Monday expressed confidence that Australia and the European Union (EU) can quickly reach a free trade agreement (FTA) post-Brexit
.
Speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio on Monday, Joyce said he had attended both formal and informal meetings with the EU's trade commissioner Phil Hogan this week, discussing the details of a food and agriculture FTA between the EU and Australia in coming years.
"It's all about making the ends meet. (I've) had meetings in Brussels, Amsterdam and The Hague, and we're just trying to make sure (EU representatives) see Australia's point of view, which is basically that (getting a free trade deal done) is important," Joyce said.
"We're not going to flood the world with agricultural products, we'll be sending premium products at a premium price and making sure we put our nation in a strong position to make a buck."
Joyce said while Australia's recent trade history with the EU had been strengthened due to the strong historical ties with Britain, Brexit would give Australia the opportunity to form its own trade relationships.
"I'm absolutely certain that (Australia) will make friends everywhere in Europe. We do that by meeting at the highest level, and making sure that people understand Australia's position," Joyce told the ABC.
"We're not interested in trying to compete in volume, we want to compete in the top end of the market, be it in beef, wool or lamb. We've been talking to the key players, and none more key than Phil Hogan."
Also on Monday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spoke of the importance of free trade ahead of his visit to Hamburg, where the G20
summit will be held later this week.
He told the press that he would reaffirm to the world Australia's commitment to free trade and open markets in times of uncertainty and protectionism.
"The G20, which I'll be attending later this week, is the most important international meeting of the 20 largest economies in the world," Turnbull said on Monday.
"The focus will be on trade, on ensuring that we retain a commitment to free trade. That's of particularly big importance to Australia."
The G20 meetings in Hamburg begin on July 7.