President Xi leaves for Russian, German visits, G20 summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping
left Beijing Monday morning for state visits to Russia and Germany and the 12th G20
summit in Hamburg.
Xi was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel.
His entourage includes his wife Peng Liyuan; Wang Huning
, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee; Wang Yang
, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier; Li Zhanshu
, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor Yang Jiechi
; and Zhou Xiaochuan
, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Governor of People's Bank of China.