Chinese mainland and Hong Kong launch bond connect scheme

The long-awaited bond connect scheme between Chinese mainland and Hong Kong was debuted on Monday at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), with the northbound trading starting its initial trial operation the same day.



Experts said the opening of the scheme marks a milestone in China's opening up of its capital market after the stock connect schemes between Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen were launched.



The bond trading link will allow foreign investors to access China's $9 trillion bond market - the world's third largest - without creating onshore accounts.



The Bond Connect Company Limited, jointly established by China Foreign Exchange Trade System and HKEX, also kicked off in Hong Kong on Monday to assist with the launch. The joint venture is expected to handle bond connect-related trading services and to support and assist with admission preparation for northbound investors.



The newly appointed Hong Kong Chief Executive, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, said at the opening ceremony that "the bond connect will push forward Chinese mainland's opening up of its financial market as foreign investors' demand for onshore bonds continues to surge," the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.



It will also strengthen Hong Kong's role as an international financial center, Lam was quoted as saying in the report.



The next step, according to her, is to work on southbound trading, enabling residents in Chinese mainland to trade in Hong Kong bond markets, the report noted.



The total trading volume of the bond connect scheme has reached 2.15 billion yuan ($316.8 million) so far, said the report.



As of Monday, seven institutions including China Development Bank, Agricultural Development Bank of China, China Huaneng Group, China Three Gorge Corporation, China Unicom, Aluminum Corporation of China and Malayan Banking Berhad have announced plans to issue bonds under the new scheme.



