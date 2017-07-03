Thousands march in L.A. calling for impeachment of Trump

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/3





Protesters held signs that read "WORST PRESIDENT EVER" and chanted "Down, down, down with Trump - up, up, up with the people" as they urged US Congress to impeach the president, showed the images and video footage from the scene.



Organizers of the event believe Trump has "been in blatant violation of the Constitution from the day he was sworn into the office of President," according to the group's website.



President Trump "has committed constitutional breaches, consistently lied, cheated, and enforces laws that primarily benefit him and his billionaire friends at the expense of the country," said the website.



Meanwhile, a group of pro-Trump demonstrators also gathered in downtown Los Angeles to voice support for the president. Many of them held American flags and waved signs that read "Make America Great Again," according to local media outlets.



Los Angeles Police Department has not reported any arrests or trouble.



Another impeachment march also happened on the same day in Orange County, about 33 miles (53 km) southeast of Los Angeles.

