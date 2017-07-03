Real Madrid defender Danilo appears to be Juventus bound

The future of Brazilian right back Danilo at Real Madrid looks to be in doubt on Monday after Spanish sports paper, Diario AS published that the Spanish club has accepted an offer from Juventus for the 25-year-old.



AS said Juventus will play 20 million euros for the defender, which is around 15 million less than Real Madrid paid to sign him from Porto two years ago.



Although at times subject to some unfair criticism from the press, Danilo has never been able to win over fans at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and last season made just 17 appearances totaling less than 1,500 minutes in the Primera Liga.



The form shown by Spain international right back Dani Carvajal has meant Danilo has had to spend most of his time on the sidelines, although he has shown an ability to cover at left back on occasions.



Juventus meanwhile are looking for cover for their right flank after former Barcelona defender Dani Alves rescinded his contact to presumably be reunited with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

