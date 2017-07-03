United Airlines' passenger jet catches fire at Denver airport, US

Many passengers posted pictures Sunday evening showing that a flight of United Airlines caught fire on the runway after landing at the Denver International Airport in the United States.



A picture twitted by a passenger with account name Raiyan showed that a pool of dripping liquid caught fire on the tarmac while the plane's left engine was burning, and a young woman wearing pink T-shirt was running away from the scene.



"My flight from Aspen to Denver caught fire on runway after landing," Raiyan wrote.



Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene and a fire crew quickly put out the blaze. None of the 63 passengers and the crew aboard the plane were injured, according to local FOX 13 TV station.



The Business Insider website quoted a statement issued by a spokesperson of the United Airlines as saying that the SkyWest flight 5869 had engine issues. All passengers and the crew members safely deplaned the aircraft and were transported to the terminal.



The plane, a twin-engine Bombardier CRJ700 operating as United Express commuter flight, traveled from Aspen of Colorado to the state's capital Denver, less than 200 miles (340 km) away.

