17 feared dead in bus accident in southern Germany

Police sources said on Monday that 17 people are feared dead after a coach collided with a truck and caught fires in southern Germany, local media n-tv reported.



"We are realistic and will have to report at the end of the day that a lot of deaths," said Juergen Stadter, a spokesperson of the police.



The tourist coach caught fire after the collision on A9 expressway in Bavaria, leaving at least 31 seriously injured.



The local police authority said on Twitter that there were 46 passengers and two drivers on the bus.

