Post-90s couple inherit clay sculpture techniques after graduation

A post-90s couple, who graduated from the China Academy of Art two years ago, returned home to Huzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province and opened a clay sculpture workshop.



Xu Mingsheng, who majored in sculpturing, learned the techniques from his father. He said that clay sculpture is a form of Chinese folk art and he is glad to promote this traditional art while make a living.



The couple gained a good reputation for their skills and orders have been piled up for the next three years.



The process of making a clay sculpture is complicated with more than 80 steps, including building a framework, pasting clay, and making putty and paint colors. Currently, most of the clay sculptors are seniors in the village, and the young couple hopes that there will be more attention paid to protecting the traditional art form in the future.



Photos: Yang Hui/GT

