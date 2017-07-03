Afghan forces kill 54 militants including 4 Taliban commanders in Helmand province

Up to 54 Taliban insurgents have been killed and 33 others injured during the Afghan army operations over the past 24 hours in the southern Helmand province on Sunday night, the provincial government said in a statement released here on Monday.



"Afghan special forces conducted night operations against insurgents in Nawa district on Sunday night which resulted in killings 42 rebels and injuring 27 others," the statement said.



According to the statement, four Taliban local commanders are also among those killed and security forces also seized weapons and 18 motorbikes during the operations.



Meanwhile airstrikes were carried out by the Afghan air force on two important bases of the Taliban militants in the outskirts of Helmand provincial capital Lashkargah city over the past 24 hours, killing 12 more insurgents and injuring six others, the statement added.



Helmand has been regarded as the important stronghold of the Taliban militants and some of its districts have been controlled by militants over the past few years.

