Curtain raised on Open the Door to Art Festival

Under the baton of Chinese renowned conductor Tan Lihua, the Beijing Symphony Orchestra kicked off its annual Open the Door to Art Festival with a concert that blended Eastern and Western music on Sunday night at the Forbidden City Concert Hall.



Before the concert, Tan said that he hoped to bring something different to the hall this year for the audience, which contained a large number of the conductor's fans.



For the Eastern music selection, Tan revealed that he chose two Chinese folk songs as well as a selection of music from Red ballet The Red Detachment of Women.



As for the Western music selection, which made up a majority of the concert, this consisted of classics including "The Gypsy Baron" by Johann Strauss II, the "William Tell Overture" by Gioacchino Rossini and Georges Bizet's "Carmen Overture."



A total of 70 music performances will be staged over the next 60 days as well as music camps and artistic lectures.





