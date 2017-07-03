Happy birthday:



Even the most thought out plans don't always turn out like you want them to. Staying flexible will allow you to adapt your strategies to any unexpected situation. Your financial luck is looking up, making this a good time for investments. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 5, 11, 18.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



It may feel like the entire world is against you today as one thing after another goes wrong. Do your best not to lose your patience by letting the little things slide for now. Your luck is about to change for the better soon, so just ride things out for the time being. ✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Problems may arise on the relationship front today. Although you won't be able to avoid arguments altogether, you can minimize their impact by being willing to listen to what your partner is saying. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



If you have been insensitive to someone who looks up to you, it will be a good idea to make amends. Take part in activities that will allow you to stretch your creative muscles. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your superiors at work have given you the green light to turn your ideas into reality. This will be your chance to shine. Working with others will help increase your chances of success. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will be at the top of your game today. Do not let this rare energy evaporate. Show those above you that you are ready for a promotion by taking on challenging tasks. ✭✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Pay attention to your limits today. You will only be setting yourself up for failure if you overextend yourself. Family matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You may find yourself feeling more tired than usual today. Do not hesitate to put off tasks that can be taken care of at a later date when you are feeling better. If you try to tackle them now, you are bound to make some mistakes. ✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although your job can be fairly boring at times, the good news is that it will remain stable for the foreseeable future. This means you are now free to make long-term plans about decisions such as buying a home. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You may be struggling to adjust to recent upheavals in your life. It's not that these changes are bad, they just caught you off guard. You will be able to improve your mood by looking at things from a brand new angle. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You may be forced to scale back some of the plans that you have made. Staying flexible will help you keep your cool and prevent things from spinning out of control. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although patience is one of your strengths, even you have been feeling like you are ready to explode. What you need is a few days away from whatever is setting you on edge. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



The positive energy you feel today will be perfect for some volunteer work or just doing random good deeds for others. ✭✭✭✭