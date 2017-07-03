Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/3 17:18:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Pay your dues at church

  6 Threshing byproduct

 11 U.K. network

 14 For a special purpose, as a committee

 15 Concerning the kidneys

 16 "___ you for real?"

 17 What leaving a salon creates?

 19 Put on

 20 Lasting beginning?

 21 Some custard tarts

 23 Wrongly victimized in print

 27 High school subject

 29 Inspire with love

 30 New, on a shelf

 31 Bring to the mix

 32 Grind, as teeth

 33 Uncooked

 36 Early invader of Britain

 37 Shows Bossy who's boss?

 38 Start for "bucks"

39 "Do the Right Thing" pizzeria owner

 40 Gillis of old TV

 41 Hop on a plane

 42 Aglet target

 44 Buyer or purchaser

 45 Retrieved, as baggage in an airport

 47 Lured with a wooden duck?

 48 Natural hair dye

 49 Tiny smidgen

 50 World-finance org.

 51 Spoke well of?

 58 Man who asked "Who's on first?"

 59 Botanical seed

 60 Spa feature

 61 Place to spend the night

 62 Airport choices

 63 Enclose firmly, as in concrete



DOWN

  1 "You're it!"

  2 Statement that makes two one

  3 Despite, in poetry

  4 Mortar bearer for a mason

  5 Battlefield formation

  6 Bawled

  7 Frau's mate

  8 "Go on ..."

  9 "Airplane Flying Handbook" org.

 10 Angle, in a way

 11 Like an anxious imp?

 12 Something to bust out West

 13 Add aroma to

 18 Positively state

22  Author Harper

 23 Bounds' partner

 24 Home of Hyderabad

 25 What squirting someone with a hose is?

 26 Give off or send forth

 27 Chinese calendar creature

 28 Use swear words

 30 Yet to be ignited

 32 Laughed at with contempt

 34 Correspond grammatically

 35 Got in the water

 37 Marilyn Monroe feature

 38 Less than stereo

 40 Rabble-rouser

 41 Word repeated in "We're Off to See the Wizard"

 43 Yang counterpart

 44 Block, as a bill

 45 Five-alarm food

 46 Certain citrus fruit

 47 Rotunda covers

 49 Eric of "Monty Python"

 52 Eggs, to Nero

 53 Umpire's call, sometimes

 54 Scottish head cover

 55 Atlanta, to Delta Airlines

 56 180 deg. from WSW

 57 "Dear old" guy

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus