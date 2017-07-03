Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Pay your dues at church
6 Threshing byproduct
11 U.K. network
14 For a special purpose, as a committee
15 Concerning the kidneys
16 "___ you for real?"
17 What leaving a salon creates?
19 Put on
20 Lasting beginning?
21 Some custard tarts
23 Wrongly victimized in print
27 High school subject
29 Inspire with love
30 New, on a shelf
31 Bring to the mix
32 Grind, as teeth
33 Uncooked
36 Early invader of Britain
37 Shows Bossy who's boss?
38 Start for "bucks"
39 "Do the Right Thing" pizzeria owner
40 Gillis of old TV
41 Hop on a plane
42 Aglet target
44 Buyer or purchaser
45 Retrieved, as baggage in an airport
47 Lured with a wooden duck?
48 Natural hair dye
49 Tiny smidgen
50 World-finance org.
51 Spoke well of?
58 Man who asked "Who's on first?"
59 Botanical seed
60 Spa feature
61 Place to spend the night
62 Airport choices
63 Enclose firmly, as in concrete
DOWN
1 "You're it!"
2 Statement that makes two one
3 Despite, in poetry
4 Mortar bearer for a mason
5 Battlefield formation
6 Bawled
7 Frau's mate
8 "Go on ..."
9 "Airplane Flying Handbook" org.
10 Angle, in a way
11 Like an anxious imp?
12 Something to bust out West
13 Add aroma to
18 Positively state
22 Author Harper
23 Bounds' partner
24 Home of Hyderabad
25 What squirting someone with a hose is?
26 Give off or send forth
27 Chinese calendar creature
28 Use swear words
30 Yet to be ignited
32 Laughed at with contempt
34 Correspond grammatically
35 Got in the water
37 Marilyn Monroe feature
38 Less than stereo
40 Rabble-rouser
41 Word repeated in "We're Off to See the Wizard"
43 Yang counterpart
44 Block, as a bill
45 Five-alarm food
46 Certain citrus fruit
47 Rotunda covers
49 Eric of "Monty Python"
52 Eggs, to Nero
53 Umpire's call, sometimes
54 Scottish head cover
55 Atlanta, to Delta Airlines
56 180 deg. from WSW
57 "Dear old" guy
solution