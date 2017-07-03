Puzzle





ACROSS



1 Pay your dues at church



6 Threshing byproduct



11 U.K. network



14 For a special purpose, as a committee



15 Concerning the kidneys



16 "___ you for real?"



17 What leaving a salon creates?



19 Put on



20 Lasting beginning?



21 Some custard tarts



23 Wrongly victimized in print



27 High school subject



29 Inspire with love



30 New, on a shelf



31 Bring to the mix



32 Grind, as teeth



33 Uncooked



36 Early invader of Britain



37 Shows Bossy who's boss?



38 Start for "bucks"



39 "Do the Right Thing" pizzeria owner



40 Gillis of old TV



41 Hop on a plane



42 Aglet target



44 Buyer or purchaser



45 Retrieved, as baggage in an airport



47 Lured with a wooden duck?



48 Natural hair dye



49 Tiny smidgen



50 World-finance org.



51 Spoke well of?



58 Man who asked "Who's on first?"



59 Botanical seed



60 Spa feature



61 Place to spend the night



62 Airport choices



63 Enclose firmly, as in concrete





DOWN



1 "You're it!"



2 Statement that makes two one



3 Despite, in poetry



4 Mortar bearer for a mason



5 Battlefield formation



6 Bawled



7 Frau's mate



8 "Go on ..."



9 "Airplane Flying Handbook" org.



10 Angle, in a way



11 Like an anxious imp?



12 Something to bust out West



13 Add aroma to



18 Positively state



22 Author Harper



23 Bounds' partner



24 Home of Hyderabad



25 What squirting someone with a hose is?



26 Give off or send forth



27 Chinese calendar creature



28 Use swear words



30 Yet to be ignited



32 Laughed at with contempt



34 Correspond grammatically



35 Got in the water



37 Marilyn Monroe feature



38 Less than stereo



40 Rabble-rouser



41 Word repeated in "We're Off to See the Wizard"



43 Yang counterpart



44 Block, as a bill



45 Five-alarm food



46 Certain citrus fruit



47 Rotunda covers



49 Eric of "Monty Python"



52 Eggs, to Nero



53 Umpire's call, sometimes



54 Scottish head cover



55 Atlanta, to Delta Airlines



56 180 deg. from WSW



57 "Dear old" guy





solution





