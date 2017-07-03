A history of the world

Jane Portal, keeper of Asian artifacts at the British Museum, said their exhibit shows the diverse range of human culture that has existed around the world and that human beings from all times and in all places have confronted the same problems and shared the same hopes.Starting from 2014, 100 Objects has toured Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Beijing before making a stop in Shanghai. Despite the effort of the British Museum to bring global audiences an exhibition as close to the original radio show as possible, many objects featured in the program are not being displayed for the tour.Some have been replaced because of their fragile condition and inability to travel, according to Belinda Crerar, the British Museum's curator of the exhibition. As a result, new objects were added to carry on the story. Those displayed in Shanghai involve treasures from different ages and continents throughout human civilization.Highlights include the Flood Tablet from the ancient Middle East from 1500-700BC that tells a story similar to the biblical flood story; the inner coffin of Egyptian king Shepenmehyt from 600BC, the Hoxne Pepper Pot, a pepper pot in the shape of a noble Roman woman from Ancient Rome when only very wealthy families could have owned such treasures.Other artifacts include the Lewis Chessmen carved from walrus ivory and whale tooth sometime between 1150 and 1200 in the Isle of Lewis which was part of the kingdom of Norway; the woodcut printing Rhinoceros from Albrecht Dürer who based his drawing on a brief sketch and a letter; an early Victorian tea set made of red stoneware that came to Europe from China via Holland in the 1600s.Several exhibits specifically from China are also featured in the exhibition, including a bronze vessel from Zhou Dynasty (1046-256BC) decorated with large-tusked animal heads and inscriptions that describe an attack by the Zhou king on the Shang Dynasty (C.1600-1046BC), offering a testimony to the changing of power between the Zhou and Shang dynasties.

A History of the World in 100 Objects from the British Museum attracts throngs of visitors at Shanghai Museum.

When the exhibition tours, it gives the host museum the freedom to arrange the objects that suits the venue and to add an unofficial "101st object" to continue the narration of history. The Beijing exhibit featured a hammer and a pen used to mark China's entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.The Shanghai leg of the tour, on the other hand, features a QR code composed of images of all 100 objects. Unlike the material objects created by humans in the past, this QR code embodies the Information Age, which Shanghai has embraced with gusto.Invented in the 1980s as a supplement to old-style bar codes, QR codes have become an indispensable part of life for smartphone-wielding Chinese people. From unlocking shared bikes and paying for food at convenience stores to hailing a taxi and sending WeChat hongbao, China's soaring mobile payment industry, led by Alipay and WeChat, have revolutionized B2B and P2P transactions in just the past few years.This is the eighth time the British Museum and Shanghai Museum have worked together. During the past 30 years, the two have enjoyed long-term communication and substantial cooperation. The exhibition Egyptian Treasures from the British Museum, held in 1999, gave local audiences their first taste of British glamor.In 2009, 59 pieces of bronze and jade-wear from Shanghai Museum traveled to Britain to join the Shanghai exhibition in London, which was a great success. Likewise, 100 Objects is expected to be met with enormous enthusiasm in Shanghai.The museum will limit entry when it reaches 8,000 people. To reduce crowding, Shanghai Museum has set up an additional entry point for the exhibition, located on the east side of the southern gate of the museum.It has also added an extra night show, from 6 pm to 9 pm every Friday, during which viewers can book and select a specific entrance time on its WeChat public account SH-Museum.

Artifacts displayed at the exhibition

Artifacts displayed at the exhibition Photos: Qi Xijia and Yang Hui/GT