Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

security scanner



安检仪



(ān jiǎn yí )

A: I heard that the security scanner at your subway station detected a live infant inside a backpack that was going through it today?



听说今天你们地铁站的安检仪在过机的背包里检测出一个活婴儿？



(tīnɡshuō jīntiān nǐmén dìtiězhàn de ān jiǎn yí zài ɡuò jī de bēibāo lǐ jiǎncè chū yīɡè huó yīnɡér?)

B: Yes. They already ruled out the possibility of human trafficking. Turns out it was the infant's own mother that put her in the backpack.



对。而且已排除拐卖嫌疑。是婴儿的亲生妈妈把她放在了背包里。



(duì. érqiě yǐ páichú ɡuǎimài xiányí. shì yīnɡ ér de qīnshēnɡ māmā bǎtā fànɡzài le bēibāo lǐ.)

A: What? The kid could have suffocated to death!



什么？孩子很可能被闷死啊。



(shénme？háizǐ hěn kěnénɡ bèi mènsǐ a.)



B: I heard that the mother was a high school student. After secretly giving birth, she was afraid of being found out, so she hid the kid in her bag.



据说孩子妈妈是个高校生,分娩后怕被发现,所以把小孩藏在了包里。



(jùshuō háizǐ māmā shìɡe ɡāoxiào shēnɡ, fēnmiǎn hòu pà bèi fāxiàn, suǒyǐ bǎ xiǎohái cánɡ zài le bāolǐ.)