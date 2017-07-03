Scenery of Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City in north China's Hebei

Photo taken on July 2, 2017 shows the scenery of Xiqueliang scenic area in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. The Zhangjiakou site of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Chongli District is the best natural ski area in northern China.Photo:Xinhua

